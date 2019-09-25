STEM Sprouts
Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Children learn early science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts and skills that are used through daily routines, play and exploration. This class helps build curiosity about the natural world and the way things work. 9:30 am & 10:15 am. Free with membership or daily admission. Each class is limited to 10 children. 715-344-2003
Info
Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Kid Friendly, Kids & Family