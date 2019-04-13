Well Being Day

$35 per session. Register: ce.uwc.edu. Session I: Forever Young · Natural, holistic and practical techniques to stay young. 8:30-10:30 am. Session II: Melt Your Stress Away · Slow down, calm your mind and handle stress better. 10:45 am-12:45 pm. Session III: Thought to Form · Learn to deliberately create what you want quickly and easily by the power of your thoughts. 1-3 pm.