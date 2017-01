6k or 12k race, 6k snowshoe walk, men’s mountaineer 12k with 15 lb. backpack and women’s mountaineer 6k with 15 lb. backpack. 1k free event for ages 10 and under at 9:30 am. Same day registration 8-9:30 am; race at 10 am. $25. 715-348-6230, Revelsports.com