Children aged 3-7 and their parents or other caregivers, and siblings, are invited to Story Time in the Garden on the second Thursday afternoons of the summer months. 1:30 pm on June 14, July 12 and August 9, 2018, in the Gardens at the Yawkey House Museum, In case of rain on a given day, the Story Time will move indoors to the Woodson History Center across McIndoe Street. Staff and volunteers from the Marathon County Historical Society will take turns reading from vintage picture books and leading traditional children’s outdoor games, surrounded by the beauty of nature in our welcoming Yawkey House Gardens. Registration is not required. 715-842-5750.