Story Time in the Garden

Yawkey House Museum 403 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Children aged 3-7 and their parents or other caregivers, and siblings, are invited the second Thursday afternoons of the summer months.  1:30 pm on 6/14, 7/12 and 8/9, 2018.  Rain location: Woodson History Center. Staff and volunteers from the MCounty Historical Society will take turns reading from vintage picture books and leading traditional children’s outdoor games.  Registration is not required. 715-842-5750.

715-842-5750
