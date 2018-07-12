Story Time in the Garden

Children aged 3-7 and their parents or other caregivers, and siblings, are invited the second Thursday afternoons of the summer months. 1:30 pm on 6/14, 7/12 and 8/9, 2018. Rain location: Woodson History Center. Staff and volunteers from the MCounty Historical Society will take turns reading from vintage picture books and leading traditional children’s outdoor games. Registration is not required. 715-842-5750.