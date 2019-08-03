Shakespeare in the Gardens
Monk Botanical Gardens 1800 North 1st Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Bring your blankets or chairs and get comfortable for a lively evening watching a theater performance of Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream performed by Wausau's Out of the Woods theater group. Chairs and blankets welcome. Beverages available, no carry-ins. 5:30 pm. $18 members, $20 nonmembers; 18 and under $13/15
Info
Monk Botanical Gardens 1800 North 1st Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports