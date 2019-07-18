Booze & Botany
Timekeepers Distillery 720 Grant St, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Offering a curated selection of fresh and unique ingredients. Local cocktail connoisseurs and the Monk Botanical Gardens will take guests through a palette of fruit, herbs and accouterments for craft cocktail creations and how to grow them from your own garden or patio. 6-10 pm. $40.
