Strength Training Basics

Expand your fitness horizons. Strength training past 50 years of age makes you realize how valuable this training is for the aging human body. Students will learn about specific strength tests, nine safety essentials, many age-appropriate exercises and how to develop a workout plan that works for you.

Those who complete this course will receive a temporary pass to the UWMC Fitness center for the remainder of the semester and be eligible for future use of the Fitness Center. $79. Tuesdays/Thursdays Feb 6-March 1. 9-9:50am. UWMC Fieldhouse Fitness Center