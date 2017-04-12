Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop
5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness Studio 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Awaken to the yoga principles for practicing asana or yoga postures: sthira (stability and strength) and sukha (ease and comfort) through conscious and stepwise preparation for intermediate and advanced postures. With Andrew Beaumont, PhD, MD, RYT-200. Event is free. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
Info
5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness Studio 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Health-Assistance
please enable javascript to view