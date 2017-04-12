Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop

to Google Calendar - Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop - 2017-04-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop - 2017-04-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop - 2017-04-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop - 2017-04-12 18:00:00

5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness Studio 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Awaken to the yoga principles for practicing asana or yoga postures: sthira (stability and strength) and sukha (ease and comfort) through conscious and stepwise preparation for intermediate and advanced postures. With Andrew Beaumont, PhD, MD, RYT-200. Event is free. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited.

Info

5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness Studio 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Health-Assistance

Visit Event Website

715.298.1954

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop - 2017-04-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop - 2017-04-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop - 2017-04-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Strong & Supple: Safely Expanding Your Yoga Comfort Zone Workshop - 2017-04-12 18:00:00