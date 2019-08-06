Student Loan Debt Task Force Roundtable
Whitewater Music Hall 130 N. 1st Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Roundtable discussion about Wisconsin’s $24 billion student loan debt problem and the effects on individuals and communities. Through these roundtable events, the Task Force seeks to gain greater insight into how shouldering high-interest student debt shapes individual life choices and the larger economic development of the community. 2-3:30 pm.
Whitewater Music Hall 130 N. 1st Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
