Student Loan Debt Task Force Roundtable

Whitewater Music Hall 130 N. 1st Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Roundtable discussion about Wisconsin’s $24 billion student loan debt problem and the effects on individuals and communities. Through these roundtable events, the Task Force seeks to gain greater insight into how shouldering high-interest student debt shapes individual life choices and the larger economic development of the community. 2-3:30 pm.

Whitewater Music Hall 130 N. 1st Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Class-Workshop-Presentation
