Beyond the Words: A Call to Action - Into the Department
Whitewater Music Hall 130 N. 1st Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
With Chris Norfleet and David Deon Stuart. 8:30 am, program 9 am-3 pm with lunch included. A weekend to build on the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. presented by People for the Power of Love. peopleforthepoweroflove@gmail.com. Pre-registration required: Eventbrite.com
