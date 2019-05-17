Women of Vision
Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Annual local awards luncheon honors the 2019 Women of Vision and recognizes accomplishments of Women of Tomorrow scholarship recipients with guest speaker Diane Postler-Slattery, President/CEO of MidMichigan Health and former President of Aspirus Hospital. Hosted by YWCA. 11 am-1 pm. $35 or $250 for table of 8. Register by 5/10: eventbrite.com
Info
Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo