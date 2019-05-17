Women of Vision

to Google Calendar - Women of Vision - 2019-05-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women of Vision - 2019-05-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women of Vision - 2019-05-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Women of Vision - 2019-05-17 11:00:00

Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Annual local awards luncheon honors the 2019 Women of Vision and recognizes accomplishments of Women of Tomorrow scholarship recipients with guest speaker Diane Postler-Slattery, President/CEO of MidMichigan Health and former President of Aspirus Hospital. Hosted by YWCA. 11 am-1 pm. $35 or $250 for table of 8. Register by 5/10: eventbrite.com

Info

Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
to Google Calendar - Women of Vision - 2019-05-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women of Vision - 2019-05-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women of Vision - 2019-05-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Women of Vision - 2019-05-17 11:00:00