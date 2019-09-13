MDA Fall Ride
Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487
Activities and rides and non-riders with auction, raffles, live music, children’s activity area, vendors and more. Benefits local Muscular Dystrophy Association. Hosted by Harley-Davidson Operations in Tomahawk. Thurs. noon-7 pm; Fri.-Sat. 9 am-6 pm. Details and schedule on Facebook: Tomahawk Fall Ride at Sara Park
Info
Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports