MDA Fall Ride

Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487

Activities and rides and non-riders with auction, raffles, live music, children’s activity area, vendors and more. Benefits local Muscular Dystrophy Association. Hosted by Harley-Davidson Operations in Tomahawk. Thurs. noon-7 pm; Fri.-Sat. 9 am-6 pm. Details and schedule on Facebook: Tomahawk Fall Ride at Sara Park 

Info

Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487
Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
