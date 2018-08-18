Supporting a Healthy Spirituality While Living with Chronic Illness or Pain

One-day retreat specifically for men and woman with any kind of chronic pain or illness (cancer, heart disease, kidney or liver disease, Parkinson's, etc.) You will be offered suggestions and given opportunities to explore and experience simple ways to comfort and care for your physical and spiritual self. The session will conclude with a blessing and healing ritual. Care givers are welcome to attend. Continental breakfast 9:30 am, concludes by 3:30 pm. $45 also includes noon buffet..