Supporting a Healthy Spirituality While Living with Chronic Illness or Pain
Retreat specifically for men and women with any kind of chronic pain or illness (cancer, heart disease, kidney or liver disease, Parkinson’s, etc.). You will be offered suggestions and given an opportunity to explore and experience simple ways to comfort and care for your physical and spiritual self. The session will conclude with a blessing and healing ritual. Caregivers are welcome to attend. Presented by Sallie Bachar and Sandy Lundin.$45
