Survey of Meteorology

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

What’s the weather like today? Come learn about basic meteorology. This course will highlight the seven elements of weather, describe and dissect different weather patterns, and provide an overview of weather maps and introduction to forecasting. Students will be able to identify specific Wisconsin weather patterns and touch on major historic Wisconsin weather events. Class includes a field trip to the WSAW Studio. $89 Room 238 Wednesdays Feb 1-March 22nd 10am-12pm

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

715-261-6294

