Survey of Meteorology

What’s the weather like today? Come learn about basic meteorology. This course will highlight the seven elements of weather, describe and dissect different weather patterns, and provide an overview of weather maps and introduction to forecasting. Students will be able to identify specific Wisconsin weather patterns and touch on major historic Wisconsin weather events. Class includes a field trip to the WSAW Studio. $89 Room 238 Wednesdays Feb 1-March 22nd 10am-12pm