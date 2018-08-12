Susan G. Komen Central Wisconsin Race for the Cure

Downtown Wausau- 400 Block 401 N. Third Street Wausau, WI, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Fundraising 5k run/walk and 1 mile walk.  Rises significant funds for the breast cancer movement, increases breast cancer awareness, celebrates survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease. Register at KomenWisconsin.org. 715-581-8127

