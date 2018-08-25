Sustainable Farm Tour

Choose to tour three of six sustainable farms in Langlade County. Tours start at 9 and 11 am, and 2 pm at each farm. $5 per person and can be purchased at Sweet Thyme, Green Hen, and Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center or online at https://conta.cc/2I0s7y4.

Bures Family Organic Dairy Farm (N6071 Rosedale Rd, Deerbrook - take a hay wagon ride through the pastures and fields to see the cows at work. Visit the calves in the barn. Look at the machinery and explore the farm buildings.

McDougal’s Farm, W10835 Bluebell Rd, Deerbrook. Tthe first Community Supported Agriculture vegetable farm in our community, growing 400 different varieties including flowers, herbs and vegetables. The guided tour through the patchwork type fields and hoop houses, gives visitors an up close look at the growing methods used to keep the farm sustainable and chemical free.

Canopy Gardens, N3000 Orchard Rd, Antigo, There's more to hydroponics than meets the eye! Get an inside look at our greenhouse and sort facility, and learn just what it takes to grow our produce.

Igl Farms, W9689 Cherry Rd, Antigo.Family-owned and-operated certified organic farm specializing in organic potatoes and direct-marketed grass-fed beef. Join us and learn more about how we grow organic potatoes here at Igl Farms.

Grandview Orchard & Nursery Stock, W8086 County Rd F, Antigo. Apple orchard managed as an ecosystem without the use of synthetic chemicals. Come see how we use pigs, chickens and beneficial plants as we make this transformation.

Tapped Maple Syrup LLC, N6590 County Rd V, Deebrook. All-natural maple syrup from sustainably managed forests at the base of the glacial moraine near Neva.Learn about the maple syrup making process and our land management practices and sample our pure and infused maple syrups.