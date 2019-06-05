Tapped Maple Syrup Release Party
Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Our 2019 lineup of infused and barrel-aged pure maple syrup from sustainably managed forests in northern Wisconsin. The evening will feature craft cocktails and small plates featuring maple syrup, a tasting of our 2019 lineup of wiskey barrel-aged and infused syrups and an opportunity to purchase. 7-9 pm. 715-348-1360
