Tapped Maple Syrup Release Party

Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Our 2019 lineup of infused and barrel-aged pure maple syrup from sustainably managed forests in northern Wisconsin. The evening will feature craft cocktails and small plates featuring maple syrup, a tasting of our 2019 lineup of wiskey barrel-aged and infused syrups and an opportunity to purchase. 7-9 pm. 715-348-1360

Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
715-348-1360
