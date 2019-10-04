Teaching to the Future

UWSP Noel Fine Arts Center 1800 Portage Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Faculty from the Department of Art & Design and other units explore ways of teaching to our future.  Sessions will include presentations and discussions on framing student projects, learning outcomes, creative collaborations, and positive actions connecting art and design to our communities.  9 am-3 pm. 715-346-3838

UWSP Noel Fine Arts Center 1800 Portage Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-346-3838
