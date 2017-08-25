Ted's Trek 5K Glow Fun Run and Walk 2017
Dale's Weston Lanes 5902 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Fun, timed walk and run in memory of Ted Gerbig. Proceeds go to organ donation outreach, supporting the Restoring Hope Transplant House and funds two scholarships. Brad Emanuel will play from 7-11 pm. 5-11 pm. $25 adults, $10 kids run and walk before 8/11. Details and register at northcentralwidonatelife.com
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo