Hustle S'More for Lions Camp

5K run or walk, 10K run or 15-mile bike ride, 1 mile donut dash. Supports camp programs for Wis. youth and adults with disabilities. Bike 9 am · 10K 9:30 am · 5K 9:45 am · donut dash 10 am. Donut dash $10; 5K, 10K and 15K bike ride $25 for ages 13 & under, $30 ages 14+. Wisconsinlionscamp.com