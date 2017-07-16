2nd Annual Story Walk

Co-sponsored by Marathon County Public Library and Monk Botanical Gardens. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be eight story books for children to read--posted on eight different trails. Families will walk and read the books together, and there will be a children’s/family activity on the end of each book. Passports will be stamped and children will be eligible to win those story books at the book raffle sponsored by Janke Book Store. Pizza in the Garden and beverages for sale in the Outdoor Kitchen. Free.

