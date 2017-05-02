The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease
Washington Square, 2nd floor conference room 300 Third Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Program explores the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious problems that may require medical attention. Free. Registration required at 1-800-272-3900. Details at alz.org/gwwi. Tues. 5/2, Washington Square 2nd level, Wausau. 4:30-6 pm · Wed. 5/16, Lincoln Center, Stevens Point. 10-11:30 am
Washington Square, 2nd floor conference room 300 Third Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation