3000 Cups of Tea Documentary with Greg Mortenson

Documentary describes Greg Mortenson’s transition from a RN to a humanitarian reducing poverty and elevating education for girls in Pakistan & Afghanistan by building schools in remote locations; and about the scandal that almost destroyed his mission. View documentary Tues. then listen to Mortenson speak on Thurs. Both days 6:30-7:30 pm at Center for Civic Engagement in Wausau; Mortenson also speaks Wed. at Edgar High School 6:30-7:30 pm. Free. 3000cupsoftea.org