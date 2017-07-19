The Ribbies Build a Residence: The ABC's Architecture, Building and Construction
Prairie River Middle School 106 N. Polk St., Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Presented by The Traveling Lantern Company. By playing interactive games and discovering basic building techniques, the audience draws a ground plan while Thia Tweet the bird architect and Gerry the Ant Contractor assist in building a new home for a better world. 10 am. 715-536-7191
Info
Prairie River Middle School 106 N. Polk St., Merrill, Wisconsin 54452 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation