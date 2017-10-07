The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day

to Google Calendar - The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day - 2017-10-07 09:00:00

The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic 109 South Center Avenue, Merrill, Wisconsin 54452

Dr. Kate Gress invites you and your family to this free fun, educational event focusing on children’s health, environmental awareness, and safety.  All proceeds will go to the Merrill Optimists Club for building the playground at Normal Park in Merrill.  Mark your calendar – you won’t want to miss this!  Snack foods, beverages provided.

Info
The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic 109 South Center Avenue, Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Family-Kids-Teens
715-551-4651
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - The Wellness Center at Gress Chiropractic Kids’ Day - 2017-10-07 09:00:00