Theology of the Body with Fr. Bob Streveler
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448
Fr. Bob Streveler as he presents "Theology of the Body," part of our series Know Your Faith. St. John Paul has been called one of the three great intellects of the Catholic Church-the other being St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas. Shortly, after his election as pope in 1978 he began a series of talks during his Wednesday papal audiences that became known as Theology of the Body. Free.
