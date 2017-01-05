Oliver Twist
Three Lakes High School Auditorium 6930 West School Street, Town of Three Lakes, Wisconsin 54562
Three Lakes High School Drama Club will performa the classic novel by Charles Dickens.
Fri. 1/27 and Sat. 1/28, 7 pm, and matinee on Sun., 1/29 at 1 pm. High school auditorium.$7 adults, $4 students, children under 4 years free. Bring a non-perishable food item for $1 off the ticket price, with food items to benefit the Three Lakes Christian Food Pantry.
