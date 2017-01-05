Oliver Twist

Three Lakes High School Drama Club will performa the classic novel by Charles Dickens.

Fri. 1/27 and Sat. 1/28, 7 pm, and matinee on Sun., 1/29 at 1 pm. High school auditorium.$7 adults, $4 students, children under 4 years free. Bring a non-perishable food item for $1 off the ticket price, with food items to benefit the Three Lakes Christian Food Pantry.

