Toast to The Rat Pack

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Impersonators direct from Las Vegas, with Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr and Frank Sinatra. Backing them up will be the big band sounds of local favorite musicians John Altenburgh, John Greiner, Mitch Viegut and friends. $25 advance preferred seating, $20 advance general seating, $35 at door.

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715-355-8788
