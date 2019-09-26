Toddler Music

Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

For children ages 18 months to 5 years. Enhances early learning skills by introducing beginning musical concepts that are developmentally age appropriate—such as rhythmic patterns with instruments, rhymes, simple tunes, and movement—and provides the foundation for continued interest in the arts. Available to groups of more than 8 children by special arrangement, $25 per group.

Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Kid Friendly, Kids & Family
715-344-2003
