For children ages 18 months to 5 years. Introduces beginning musical concepts that are developmentally age appropriate—such as rhythmic patterns with instruments, rhymes, simple tunes, and movement—and provides the foundation for continued interest in the arts. Toddler Music is available to groups of more than 8 children by special arrangement for $25 per group. Class size limit: First 20 attendees. (Tentative 10:30 Toddler Music-This class will only take place if the 10am class meets its 20 person capacity)