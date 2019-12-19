For children ages 18 months to 5 years. Toddler Music is a "toddler & me" style class that enhances early learning skills by introducing beginning musical concepts that are developmentally age appropriate—such as rhythmic patterns with instruments, rhymes, simple tunes, and movement—and provides the foundation for continued interest in the arts. Toddler Music is available to groups of more than 8 children by special arrangement for $25 per group. Classes offered 9:30-10am, 10-10:30 am: 10:30-11 am,