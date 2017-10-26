Every Thursday morning join us for Toddler Music (for children ages 18 months to 5 years). Toddler Music enhances early learning skills by introducing beginning musical concepts that are developmentally age appropriate— Toddler Music is available to groups of more than 8 children by special arrangement for $25 per group.Tentative 10:30 Toddler Music-This class will only take place if the 10am class meets its 20 person capacity.