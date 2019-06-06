Central Wis. Off Road Cycling Coalition Youth Rider Program

Nine Mile Recreation Area 8704 Red Bud Road, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

 Ages 6+ learn mountain biking fundamentals, safety, and mentoring from adult and high school athletes. Runs concurrently with CWOCC adult rides to encourage family biking. 6–7:30 pm. Free with CWOCC membership. CWOCC.org, and on Facebook

Info

Nine Mile Recreation Area 8704 Red Bud Road, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
