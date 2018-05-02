Kinky Boots
The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Winner of six Tony Awards and featuring songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this musical tells the story of Charlie Price struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business. Help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $70. grandtheater.org
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance