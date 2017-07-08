Tommy O's: Moon over Minocqua

Romantic comedy about wife who leaves husband to find a better life in Minocqua. 6/23, 6/29, 7/8, 7/14, 7/26, 8/1, 8/19 at 7:30 pm. 6/29, 7/9, 7/19, 8/2, 8/10, 8/13 at 2 pm. Professional actors in indoor/outdoor theater. Shows rotate daily. Unless otherwise noted, tickets $20 adults, $17 seniors, $10 teens, $5 kids. 715-356-0003, tommyosplayhouse.com