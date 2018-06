Music, magic and comedy of the top Vegas Strip Entertainment. Professional actors in indoor/outdoor theater. Shows rotate daily. 715-356-0003, tommyosplayhouse.com Most show tickets $20 adults, $17 seniors, $10 teens, $5 kids.

Tommy O’s Tribute to Vegas · Music, magic and comedy of the top Vegas Strip Entertainment. 7/11, 7/13 at 7:30 pm; 8/2, 8/12, 8/15 at 2 pm