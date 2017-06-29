Tommy O's: I Do! I Do!

Music, magic and comedy of the top Vegas Strip Entertainment. Professional actors in indoor/outdoor theater. Shows rotate daily. 715-356-0003, tommyosplayhouse.com Most show tickets $20 adults, $17 seniors, $10 teens, $5 kids.

I Do! I Do! · Musical about marriage, watch as Michael and Agnes grow from wedding day to 50 years of marriage. 6/23, 6/29, 7/5, 7/18, 8/4, 8/8, 8/13 at 7:30 pm; 7/11, 7/22, 8/16 at 2 pm