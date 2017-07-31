Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland

Google Calendar - Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland - 2017-07-31 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland - 2017-07-31 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland - 2017-07-31 11:00:00 iCalendar - Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland - 2017-07-31 11:00:00

Tommy O's Playhouse 5611 US-51, Hazelhurst, Wisconsin 54531

Music, magic and comedy of the top Vegas Strip Entertainment.  Professional actors in indoor/outdoor theater. Shows rotate daily.  715-356-0003, tommyosplayhouse.com Most show tickets $20 adults, $17 seniors, $10 teens, $5 kids. 

Alice in Wonderland: Follow Alice down the rabbit hole. Tues. 6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/31, 8/7, 8/14. 

Info
Tommy O's Playhouse 5611 US-51, Hazelhurst, Wisconsin 54531 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715-356-0003
Google Calendar - Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland - 2017-07-31 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland - 2017-07-31 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland - 2017-07-31 11:00:00 iCalendar - Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland - 2017-07-31 11:00:00