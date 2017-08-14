Tommy O's: Alice in Wonderland

Music, magic and comedy of the top Vegas Strip Entertainment. Professional actors in indoor/outdoor theater. Shows rotate daily. 715-356-0003, tommyosplayhouse.com Most show tickets $20 adults, $17 seniors, $10 teens, $5 kids.

Alice in Wonderland: Follow Alice down the rabbit hole. Tues. 6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/31, 8/7, 8/14.