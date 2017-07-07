Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming

Google Calendar - Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming - 2017-07-07 19:30:00

Tommy O's Playhouse 5611 US-51, Hazelhurst, Wisconsin 54531

Thomas Jefferson Truesmith returns home from the marines  Professional actors in indoor/outdoor theater. Shows rotate daily.  715-356-0003, tommyosplayhouse.com Most show tickets $20 adults, $17 seniors, $10 teens, $5 kids. 

A Hero’s Homecoming · Thomas Jefferson Truesmith returns home from the marines. 6/22, 6/27, 7/7, 7/20, 8/2, 8/18 at 7:30 pm; 7/8, 7/18, 8/9 at 2 pm

Info
Tommy O's Playhouse 5611 US-51, Hazelhurst, Wisconsin 54531 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715-356-0003
Google Calendar - Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tommy O's: A Hero's Homecoming - 2017-07-07 19:30:00