Tots in the Gardens

Each session will be an adventure with nature, using the alphabet as a guide. We will highlight a letter or two as we engage in hands-on nature activities. Have a snack, make a craft, and participate in an activity with your 3-5 year old tot in the gardens. Meet at the Kitchen Potager, rain or shine so be sure to dress for the weather and playing outside. Members $2, non- members $4 (fee for children only, accompanying adults are free). Cash only. 715-261-6309