Triathlon Tips & Tricks- Chad Esker
Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Learn from elite athlete and Woodson YMCA member, Chad Esker how to prepare for a triathlon, from training to race day strategy. Chad has an incredible list of accomplishments, completing races that few in the world have finished. Find out how to take your training to the next level. FREE, open to the public!
