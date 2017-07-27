Ready, Set, Play!

Wear your swimsuit and get ready for the coolest play date on the 400 Block for kids of all ages! A full morning of active, outdoor fun! Kids can create a playground out of oversized, foam blocks, design their own obstacle course, cool off with water play, and so much more! Plus, we will always have sensory boxes available for our littlest movers. Water pumper sprayers will be available for purchase for $2.00 each.