TRIGGER EFFECT Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre
Willow Springs Garden 5840 Hillcrest Dr., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
An original murder mystery written and produced by Daniel Drenk will be presented as dinner theatre Feb. 8-10. The audience will help solve a deadly crime. Join us for a night of great food, big laughs, some songs, and, of course, a little murder! Advance reservations with meal choices need to be made by February 2nd and can be made with a credit card by calling 715-359-3972. Complete details are available at www.WausauCommunityTheatre.org.
