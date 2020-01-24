U.S. - China Trade Tensions: Revisited

Panelists will address the current trade situation an how the Trade Agreement signed on January 15, 2020 will impact Wisconsin. Panelists include: Randy Romanski - DATCP Interim Secretary, Guanming Shi - UW-Madison Economist, Robert Wauchsmuth - VP Chippewa Valley Bean, Will Hsu - Hsu's Ginseng. The panel will be moderated by Pam Jahnke, Mid-West Farm Report. 4-5 pm.