Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Concert

Group of eight fun-loving Ukulele players perform the fourth concert of the Merrill Area Concert Association’s 2016-2017 season.

A concert by the Ukulele Orchestra is a funny, virtuosic, awesome, foot-stomping affair of classics, country, rock-n-roll and melodious light entertainment, featuring only Ukuleles and a menagerie of voices in a collection of toe-tapping oldies.

While memberships can be purchased at the door, preparing to pick up your tickets in advance is highly recommended. For membership information, visit www.merrillconcerts.org, email MACA@ntmtr.com or contact Meagan at (715-252-6295).