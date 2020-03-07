Una Notte Bella Dinner Extravaganza - Roaring Twenties

Greenwood Hills Country Club 2002 Poplar Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

28th Annual Una Notta Bella, supporting vibrant music education, programming, performances and more with the Wausau Conservatory of Music. Greenwood Hills Country Club will be transformed into a roaring Speakeasy with cocktails and live music - costumes encouraged! $65 per person or $480 for a table of 8.

Greenwood Hills Country Club 2002 Poplar Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Volunteer-Giving
715-845-6279
