Unity Concert
Downtown Wausau- 400 Block 401 N. Third Street Wausau, WI, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Unity Project hosts free Unity concert celebrating the growing diversity of the area. This is a follow up to the “Together We Heal” event UP held August 2016. Featuring local bands incl. Unified Soul, the Kittens, and Phocus. Free food, Kidz Zone, ice cream. Meet new friends while crating a lasting public art piece. Free. Bring blankets and chairs.
Info
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance